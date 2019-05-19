Mubarak Wakaso savours first league goal on last day of Spanish La Liga

Deportivo Alaves ace Mubarak Wakaso is delighted to the 2018/2019 La Liga season with a goal- his first of the campaign.

The Ghana international Mubarak found the back of the net after 40 minutes as Alaves recorded a 2-1 win over Girona on Saturday in the last match of the season.

It was a powerful volley at the edge of the box with his weaker right foot.

Wakaso wrote: ''Great way to finish the season with my first goal in @deportivoalaves thanks to everyone especially to ALLAH🕌🕋📿🙏🏾 my family, friends, and my team mates, fans for the wonderful season we had together #proudghanaian🇬🇭 #alaves⚪🔵🇪🇸 #teamALLAHisgreat.''

He ended the season with 29 league appearances, including 18 starts to help Alaves finish 10th on the league table.

Wakaso is a sure bet to make Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.