"Mubarak Wakaso scared Modric out of the game"- Former Atletico Madrid manager Jorge D'Alessandro

Former Atletico Madrid manager Jorge D'Alessandro says Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso scared FIFA player of the year Luka Modric out of the game between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid.

The Argentine praised the Ghanaian for stifling Modric as Alaves defeated the European Champions on Sunday in the La Liga.

"A shy and brilliant team with an inspired Abelardo puts him in Wakaso , who took him out field to Modric , but legally with contact game ", he said during an analysis of the game on TV.

"Wakaso scared him, took him out of the field," he added. "Once Modric is neutralized, Casemiro moves further and further away from this position and Kroos does not know, I remember the heel he makes in Russia against CSKA the other day, I think he's confused, "he argued.

Manuel Alejandro Garcia scored the only goal of the game in the final minute to increase pressure on Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso has been a key member of the Alaves team this season featuring in all of the club's game this season.