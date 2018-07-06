Mubarak Wakaso set to leave Deportivo Alavés

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is reported to be one of the possible departures from Deportivo Alavés ahead of the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old joined the Spanish Laliga outfit from Greek club Panathinaikos in a three-year deal last summer.

He made his highest number of league outings since 2012-13 as he appeared 21 times for El Glorioso in the Spanish Laliga campaign.

Following a spell with Ashanti Gold in his homeland, Wakaso transferred to Spanish side Elche in 2008, before stints with Villarreal and Espanyol.

He then joined Russian side Rubin Kazan in 2013, but was forced out on loan to Scottish giants Celtic the following year after struggling for regular action.

He returned to Spain on loan, joining Las Palmas.

In 2016, the Black Star then signed a three-year deal with Panathinaikos, who also later sent him out on loan to Spanish outfit Granada after the first half of season 2016-17.