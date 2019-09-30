Mubarak Wakaso shines as Deportivo Alaves snatch late victory against Real Mallorca

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was at his best once again for Deportivo Alaves as they cruised to victory against Real Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday.

Wakaso lasted the entire duration as El Glorioso beat the La Liga returnees 2-0 at the Mendizorratza.

After a goalless first half, the home side had to wait till the 76th minute to opened the scoring after former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez converted from the spot.

Ten minutes later ex-Newcastle United striker Joselu made it 2-0 with a fine tap in from a cross from Oliver Burke.

Wakaso's compatriot Iddrissu Baba saw 64th minutes of action for Real Mallorca.

Baba Rahman and Lumor Agbenyenu both missed the game with the former reported to be out injured.

Mubarak Wakaso has become an important member of the Babazorra's since the arrival of manager Asier Garatino, featuring in all seven La Liga games this season.