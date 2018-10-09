Mubarak Wakaso to join Black Stars squad today after accident

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 October 2018
Mubarak Wakaso

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will join his Black Stars teammates today despite suffering a car accident on his way to Ghana.

The Deportive Alaves star crashed his car on the Hi-way to the airport on Sunday but the player sustained no wounds.

He was unable to join his teammates on Monday as they began preparations at the Baba Yara Stadium for the back-to-back qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Wakaso has been one of the in-form Ghana players abroad with constant game time in the Spanish top-flight.

He is making a return to the team after missing last month's qualifier against Kenya.

