Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is a doubt for this weekend’s La Liga game against Valladolid at the Mendizorroza.

The Ghanaian undertook a surgery on Tuesday after suffering a muscular injury on his right hand.

Wakaso has been training separately from the group after the surgery and is unlikely he will ready to play in this weekend’s game.

He will also miss Ghana’s double header in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome