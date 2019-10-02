Mubarak Wakaso to miss Deportivo Alaves' trip to Valencia in La Liga

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been suspended for Deportivo Alaves' clash with Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

The midfielder has accumulated five yellow cards in the first seven games in La Liga this seven, the fastest by any player, ruling him out of the game at the Mestalla.

Wakaso picked up his fifth yellow card over the weekend when Deportivo Alaves recorded a 2-0 victory over Real Mallorca at home.

Aside from that, Wakaso has been one of Alaves best players this season.

He has been named in team's starting line up seven times and lasted entire duration of the games six times.