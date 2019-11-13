Mubarak Wakaso trains alone as he returns from injury

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 November 2019
Ghana and Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso trained on the sidelines alone as he recovers from his injury.

The Black Stars midfielder had surgery on his right hand a week ago and is steadily recovering.

The injury ruled him out of Ghana’s double header in the 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The 29-year old was spotted in training today as he trained separately from the main group

Wakaso missed last weekend’s game against Valladolid which they 3-0.

He has been one of the  key performers for the  club this season and has made 11 appearances before his  injury

