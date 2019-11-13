Mubarak Wakaso trains alone as he returns from injury

Ghana and Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso trained on the sidelines alone as he recovers from his injury.

The Black Stars midfielder had surgery on his right hand a week ago and is steadily recovering.

The injury ruled him out of Ghana’s double header in the 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The 29-year old was spotted in training today as he trained separately from the main group

Wakaso missed last weekend’s game against Valladolid which they 3-0.

He has been one of the key performers for the club this season and has made 11 appearances before his injury