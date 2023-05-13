Mubarak Wakaso travels to London to support friend Andre Ayew and Nottingham Forest in crucial Premier League game

Mubarak Wakaso had travelled to London with a single purpose in mind: to support his friend Andre Ayew and his team, Nottingham Forest, in their crucial Premier League match against Chelsea.

As he arrived at Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea FC, Wakaso could feel the tension in the air. The stadium was packed with fans from both sides, all eagerly anticipating the match.

Wakaso took his seat in the stands and waited for the game to begin. Although Ayew was on the bench, Wakaso knew that his presence would be felt by the team.

As the game progressed, Wakaso watched closely, cheering on Nottingham Forest with all his might. When Forest scored their first goal, Wakaso leapt to his feet, shouting with joy. And when Taiwo Awoniyi scored the second, sealing Forest's draw and edging them closer to safety in the Premier League, Wakaso could hardly contain his excitement.

After the game, Wakaso and Ayew met up to chat. Ayew was grateful to his friend for making the journey to support him and the team. Wakaso was just happy to have been able to help his friend, and to see him doing what he loved.