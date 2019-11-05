GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mubarak Wakaso undergoes successful surgery on fractured right hand

Published on: 05 November 2019

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has undergone a successful surgery on his featured right hand.

The Ghana international suffered a fracture in the metacarpus of his right hand while in action for Alaves in their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday.

He is expected to make quick recovery after the international break. The 29-year old will miss Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

The swashbuckling midfielder has been a mainstay in manager Asier Geratino's side this season, missing just a single game through suspension.

His absence will be a big blow for the El Glorisso, who lie 16th on the table, just two points off relegation.

The ex-Villareal man had a good nations cup in the summer, where was twice adjudged man of the match as the West Africans bowed out at the group stages.

