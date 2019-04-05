Mubarak Wakaso visits injured Deportivo Alaves teammate at hospital

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso took time off his busy schedule to visit injured teammate Jorge Franco Álviz 'Burgui'.

The attacking midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament tear and is out for six months, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Franco Álviz has been an important member of the Deportivo Alaves team, playing 16 goals and scoring once as the El Glorioso.

Wakaso wished Burgui, as he is affectionately called speedy recovery after visiting.

"Always bro. Speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Wakaso is enjoying a fine season with Alaves after playing 22 games for the club in the La Liga as they continue with their push for an European place.