Mubarak Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves celebrates half a year without defeat at Mendizorrotza

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves have set a new mark in their history as they remain undefeated at home in six months.

Alaves, third on the La Liga table are one of the five teams not to have tasted defeat at home this season.

And after a remarkable victory over Real Madrid in their last home game, they takes on Villareal at the Mendizorrotza.

The last time Alaves lost a game at home was on April 29th to giants Atletico Madrid.

Alaves have been impressive this season, beating Real Madrid and Espanyol at home and drawing with Real Betis and Getafe.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, their manager Abelardo Fernández says,""It is a reality, Villarreal has more potential than the Alava in many respects but... Real Madrid also had it."