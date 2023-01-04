Mudasiru Salifu: Al Batin FC new signing to face idol Cristiano Ronaldo in March

Al Batin FC midfielder Mudasiru Salifu will face off with idol Cristiano Ronaldo when his side take on Al-Nassr in the Saudi Arabia Pro League on March 2.

The Asante Kotoko midfielder has joined the Asian giants on a season long loan from Moldovan champions Sherrif Tiraspol.

The talented Ghanaian midfielder is expected to battle his idol Cristiano Ronaldo when his side battle the Portuguese new club in March.

Mudasiru battled five-time Ballon d’Or winner during a Europa League match between Sherrif Tiraspol and Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October 2022.

Salifu made 21 appearances in all competitions for Sherrif in the Moldovan League, UEFA Champions League qualifications, UEFA Europa League playoff and the Europa League group stages.

Al Batin are currently languishing bottom of the Saudi Pro League with just a point after 11 rounds of matches and Salifu's addition will be required to improve things going forward.

Salifu becomes the second Ghanaian player to play for Al Batin after former Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah from July 2021 to January 2022.