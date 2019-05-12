Mukaram Abdulai: Northern Ladies star crowned SWAG Women's Footballer of the Year

Ghana U17 captain Mukarama Abdulai has been installed Women Footballer of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana.

The 16-year-old had a wonderful career in 2018 including enchanting the world at the 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

She emerged top scorer- Golden Shoe winner- with seven goals and was also the also the bronze ball winner (third best player) of the tournament.

During the qualifiers, the Northern Ladies captain was top scorer in the African qualifiers by netting 12 goals.

Back home, she cored six goals in five matches during the first round of the 2018 National Women's League.