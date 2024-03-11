Mukarama Abdulai eager to shine in Black Princesses' clash against Tanzania at African Games

MukaramaAs the Black Princesses gear up for their second game in the ongoing African Games against Tanzania, star forward Mukarama Abdulai expresses optimism about making an impact on the scoresheet.

Following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in their Group A opener, Ghana's U-20 women's football team is set to face Tanzania on Tuesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

In a pre-match press conference, Abdulai shared insights into the team's preparedness, acknowledging Tanzania's physical prowess but emphasising the Black Princesses' commitment to adhering to their coaches' instructions and delivering an improved performance.

"We know they are a physical side, but we will follow our coaches’ instructions and go into the game to do better than our opening match," said Abdulai.

Reflecting on the differences between playing in the World Cup and the African Games, she added, "Playing in the World Cup is totally different from the African Games, but I wouldn’t use this as an excuse not to score in the opening game. I expect to do better in our next matches."

The promising forward, who had goal-scoring chances in the previous match against Ethiopia, is determined to capitalize on opportunities and contribute to the team's success.

Ghana's Black Princesses are keen on maintaining their winning momentum as they aim to secure a victory against Tanzania before wrapping up their group stage campaign against Uganda in their last game.