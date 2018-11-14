Mukarama Abdulai wins Player of the Match award after Ghana hammering of Uruguay

Ghana U17 women's captain Mukaram Abdulai won the Player of the Match award following their 5-0 hammering of host Uruguay at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Abdulai scored a hat-trick that helped the Black Maidens to destroy the home side at Estadio Charrua in Montevideo which resulted in her receiving the award.

The Ghana captain claimed the hat-trick in the Group A contest of the opening day at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018 and also assisting.

The Black Maidens opened the scoring when an unmarked Fuseina Mumuni took a pass from Abdulai before converting with a simple turn and finish.

The West Africans quickly doubled their advantage, as Grace’s fine cross from the left found Abdulai to head home at the far post.

Abdulai was denied at close range before the home side had to clear another Abdulai effort off the Uruguay goal-line.

A third goal would arrive on 66 minutes, as Millot Pokuaa broke in and finished with aplomb before Abdulai completed her hat-trick with two late goals in a fine Ghanaian performance in Montevideo.