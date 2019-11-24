Mukarama Abdulai's BRACE helps Tyler Junior College to win National Championship

Mukarama Abdulai scored two goals as Tyler Junior College beat Monroe College 4-1 on Saturday to win the 2019 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championship.

The 2018 FIFA U17 World Cup star opened the scoring after eight minutes when she finished off an assist from Natalie Martinez.

But Tyler Junior College were pegged just before the break when Monroe College levelled through Luana Grabias.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Abdulai was at hand to restore their lead with another assist from Martinez.

On the hour mark, the former Black Maidens captain provided an assist for Martinez to score for the Lady Apaches.

With a minute to the end of regulation time Marta Estupinan scored the fourth goal to complete the drubbing.