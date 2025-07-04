Mukura Victory Sports eye move for Aduana FC midfielder Maxwell Arthur

Rwanda Premier League side Mukura Victory Sports are actively pursuing a move for Aduana FC’s experienced midfielder Maxwell Arthur, sources close to the player have confirmed.

Arthur, who joined Aduana last season, is currently in talks with the Ghanaian club over a contract renewal.

However, interest from the Rwandan outfit has intensified in recent days, with Mukura eager to strengthen their midfield ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The former Dreams FC captain has impressed with his leadership and consistency in the middle of the park, making him a key target for the Rwandan side.

Aduana FC remain hopeful of extending his stay, but Mukura Victory Sports are prepared to present a competitive offer to tempt the player to move abroad.

Talks are ongoing, and a final decision is expected in the coming weeks.