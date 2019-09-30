Multi-Purpose Sports Complex opens in Nima; Bright Addae, Nwankwo Kanu dazzles supporters with a bout

28th of September will forever be remembered as a historic day by the people of Nima, Mamobi, Accra New Town, Kokomeleme and it's environs as the Group Chairman of the Afro Arab Group of Companies Alahji Salamu Amadu was joined by the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Giovanni Favilli, George Akwasi Afriyie, Lawyer George Ankamah, Professor Azumah Nelson, and Mr. Yussif Jajah among others to officially launch a multi-purpose sports complex to help nurture sports talents, create jobs to an already talented youths in the area.

Other important dignitaries present to grace the opening of the sports complex included Honourable Member Of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, former member of Parliament for the area, Former Nigeria and Arsenal FC legend Nwankwo Kanu and some opinion leaders from Zongo communities to officially launch the multi Purpose sports Complex in Nima.

The match between former U-20 world Cup winner Bright Addae Select vs Former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu Select side was exceptional as the match ended 11-11 with Bright Addae Select side emerging as winners to take home the trophy by beating Nwankwo Kanu Select side 5-3 on penalties.

Nwankwo Kanu Select side featured the likes of Derek Boateng, Former Black Stars goal stopper Abubakari Damba, Bankroller of New Edubiase United Abdul Salam Yakubu while the winning side also featured Junior Brother of Bright Addae Franklin Addae, former Asante Kotoko and black Stars player Awal Mohammed, Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim.

His Excellency Giovanni Favilli in his remarks to officially unveil the Emirates Arena commended Alhaji Salamu for putting up the sports Complex.

In his welcome address, Alhaji Salamu said "I take inspiration from our leaders. President Akuffo Addo’s sense of patience and perseverance to achieve his goal despite multiple failures to be president inspired me a lot. The ambitious vision of former President Mahama also inspired me. President Mahama brought Dubai to Circle. I am happy that I have brought the Emirates to Nima".

The official unveiling of the Emirates Arena held on the 28th September, 2019 in Nima, Accra brought together football fans, scholars in the sports fraternity, opinion leaders among scores of people.

By Dickson Boadi