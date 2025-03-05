Multimedia Group meets Kotoko management over ‘Prof’ EK Wallace’s comments, journalist suspended

Asante Kotoko’s management met with a delegation from the Multimedia Group on Monday following the controversial remarks made by sports journalist 'Prof' EK Wallace regarding the tragic passing of club supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong.

The delegation, led by Multimedia General Manager Abdulai Awudu, visited Kotoko’s management to express their disappointment over Wallace’s comments, which sparked widespread condemnation.

The Asempa FM radio presenter disclosed that Nana Pooley was allegedly stabbed in a ghetto before he was transported to the Nana Kronomansah Park where he died.

The media group assured Kotoko that they have taken internal disciplinary actions against the journalist, including his immediate suspension and removal from hosting duties.

Multimedia also pledged full cooperation with the Ghana Police Service in response to Kotoko’s demand for accountability over the incident. The club had previously indicated its intent to pursue legal action following Wallace’s remarks, which many deemed disrespectful to the late supporter and his grieving family.

Francis Yaw Frimpong tragically passed away following Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash with Nations FC. His death led to an outpouring of emotions from the Kotoko fan base, with calls for respect and justice. Wallace’s comments in the aftermath were met with public outrage, prompting both Kotoko and the media group to take swift action.

Kotoko’s management reiterated their commitment to ensuring that such incidents do not recur while urging all stakeholders to show respect in times of grief.