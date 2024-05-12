Multiple clubs eyeing Alfred Duncan as Fiorentina contract expires next month

Several clubs are monitoring former Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan's situation as his contract with Fiorentina expires in June.

Although Fiorentina hold an option to extend Duncan's deal until 2025, they have not indicated any intention to activate the extension clause.

The 31-year-old has been a vital player for Fiorentina this season, scoring twice and providing five assists in 28 Serie A games.

Additionally, he appeared in 10 fixtures across the UEFA Europa Conference League, Supercoppa Italiana, and Italy Cup.

Having initially joined Fiorentina from Sassuolo in 2020, Duncan spent several loan spells away from the club before solidifying his place within the team.

He is expected to compete for a starting berth when Fiorentina faces Olympiacos Piraeus towards the end of May at the OPAPA Arena in Athens.

As the race for the versatile midfielder intensifies, interested parties hope to capitalise on Duncan's impending free agency.

While Fiorentina may risk losing a valuable asset without compensation, Duncan appears destined to embark on a fresh challenge elsewhere, fueling speculation surrounding his future.