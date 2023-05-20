Mumuni Abubakari troubled by misfiring Nsoatreman strikers

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakari has revealed that the major problem that plagues his team is their inability to convert their chances.

This challenge was highlighted in their 1-0 win over RTU at the Nana Kromansah Park on Friday, May 19 2023. Emmanuel Kotei struck on 47 minutes to boost his team’s survival hopes but the score line could have been different if the Premier league debutants had buried the over five clear goal scoring opportunities they created in the second half.

Abubakari, obviously worried by this, told StarTimes after full time: “Talking about performance, it’s not been bad. The problem we are confronted with has to do with finishing or for that matter goal scoring. You see numerous chances we’ve thrown away so the remaining matches left it means we have to work on finishing.”

Nsoatreman are currently 12th on the league standings on 40 points and are away to Berekum Chelsea for their next game.

By Suleman Asante