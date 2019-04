Muniru Sulley played his first league match for Belarussian side Dinamo Minsk on their opening day 1-0 win over Slavia at home on Sunday.

The 26-year-old replaced Alan Chochiev on the 90th minute mark but countryman Seidu Yahaya played the entire duration.

Yegor Zubovich grabbed the points for Dinamo Minsk with a 63rd minute goal.

Sulley joined the club on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.