GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Muniru Sulley wins Man of the Match award on first league start in Belarus

Published on: 15 April 2019
Muniru Sulley wins Man of the Match award on first league start in Belarus
Muniru Sulley in action

Muniru Sulley was named Man of the Match as Dinamo Minsk beat Gorodeya 1-0 at home on Sunday in the Belarusian league.

The 25-year-old manned the midfield at the Stadyen Dynama and was key in the win.

He impressed in midweek during their 1-0 defeat at Vitebsk in the Cup match and was given another opportunity to start his first league match.

Sulley- who signed for the club this season-lasted the entire duration.

Nigerian Kehinde Fatai converted a first half penalty to seal victory for Dinamo Minsk.

Muniru Sulley

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations