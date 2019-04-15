Muniru Sulley wins Man of the Match award on first league start in Belarus

Muniru Sulley was named Man of the Match as Dinamo Minsk beat Gorodeya 1-0 at home on Sunday in the Belarusian league.

The 25-year-old manned the midfield at the Stadyen Dynama and was key in the win.

He impressed in midweek during their 1-0 defeat at Vitebsk in the Cup match and was given another opportunity to start his first league match.

Sulley- who signed for the club this season-lasted the entire duration.

Nigerian Kehinde Fatai converted a first half penalty to seal victory for Dinamo Minsk.