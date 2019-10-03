Muntari scores a spectacular goal to hand UCSBG a point away against San Deigo

Former Right to Dream Academy player Ameyawu Muntari scored a spectacular goal for UC Santa Barbara Gauchos as they drew away against the University of San Deigo in the Western State non-conference match

The 23-year old received a pass from Thibault Candia, dribbled, and delivered a left-footed 27-yard shot into the upper left corner to score the opening goal of the game

UCSBG coach Tim Vom Steeg described the goal as world class

"Muntari's goal was world-class and it's a goal that we haven't seen in a while in UCSB soccer," UCSB coach Tim Vom Steeg said.