Goalkeeper Muntari Tagie has joined Ethiopian champions Jimma Aba Jifa.

The ex- Medeama SC shotstopper signed a two year deal with the club after ending his stay with Asante Kotoko.

Tagoe replaces compatriot Daniel Agyei at the club.

The lanky goalkeeper will be expected to use his enormous experience help the club defend the Ethiopian League.

The 27-year old, who won the Ghana FA Cup with Medeama, spent time in Zambia with Lusaka Dynamos.