Musa Hamzata joins Accra Lions from Kenpong Academy

Defender Musa Hamzata has completed his move from Kenpong Football Academy to Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.

The lanky centre-back joins the Accra-based side ahead of the upcoming season.

Hamzata is expected to bolster he defence of Accra Lions as they prepare for the new campaign. The young defender has been training with the club as preparations intensify with two week remaining to start the new season.

"Accra Lions can confirm the transfer of centre-back Musa Hamzata. Standing at 6ft 2in tall, he is a dominating presence in the backline who joins us from Kenpong Football Academy. Welcome to Accra Lions, Musa!," wrote Accra Lions, confirming his the defender's arrival.

He joins Ali Mohammed, Yahaya Mohammed, Daniel Afful, Sadat Seidu and Abdul-Sahun Mohammed as the club's latest additions.

Accra Lions begin the season with a trip to Tarkwa to face champions Medeama SC.