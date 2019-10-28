Musician Fantana reveals she is into footballers; Pogba, Ayew brothers and Wakaso among her favourites

RuffTown Records signee Fantana has revealed she is only interested in dating footballers.

According to her, she is a huge fan of Manchester United and her favourite player is French midfielder Paul Pogba.

But in Ghana, her favourite footballers are Wakaso Mubarak, Kwadwo Asamoah, and the Ayew brothers – Dede and Jordan.

“I know some…they are just cool…even when I became a musician they are all like supporting me,” the singer added.

Asked if she has a personal relationship with any of them, Fantana said she is not close to any of them but some send her videos enjoying her songs.