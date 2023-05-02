Musician Nacee shares how Asamoah Gyan supported him with $8,000 for concert expenses

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been praised by gospel singer and writer Nana Osei, also known as Nacee, for supporting his concert with $8,000 without being asked.

In an interview with Kofi TV, Nacee revealed that he was struggling to fund his own show in 2015 when Gyan came to his aid. "Asamoah Gyan gave me $8,000 at that time.

In fact, I need an opportunity to meet him and say thank you," Nacee said. Gyan responded to the interview with a video on his Instagram, captioning it "Not everybody will come back and say thank you."

Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 appearances, has been inactive since leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in 2021.

However, the 37-year-old has yet to officially retire from the sport. Despite being out of action, Gyan remains one of Ghana's most celebrated footballers, having also broken records as Africa's top scorer with six goals at three tournaments.

Nacee, on the other hand, is a well-known gospel artist and producer in Ghana, having won multiple awards for his work in the industry.