Musician Stonebwoy defends West Ham star Mohammed Kudus amid heavy criticism

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has publicly supported and defended Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who faced heavy criticism following Ghana’s 4-3 defeat to the Central African Republic.

Kudus clashed with some social media users who were unhappy with his performance and expressed their frustrations online.

In an interview with Okay FM, Stonebwoy supported Kudus, suggesting that the footballer might have been overwhelmed by the criticism.

Stonebwoy remarked on the difficulty of distinguishing honest criticism from what he describes as a deliberate attempt by social media users to tarnish celebrities' images.

"I felt sad about what happened on Twitter because Kudus is a footballer, not like us musicians who are used to these controversies," he said.

"Kudus does his job on the pitch, so he is new to these things. The problem is there is too much agenda on social media."

"People can just fabricate things that will hurt you, and sometimes you are forced to react in a certain way."

"I’ll urge all of us to construct our criticism in a respectful and decorous manner."

Meanwhile, ace sports journalist Jeffrey Asare has slammed the West Ham ace, saying "Kudus is average with the potential to be a top player in the future."

"He can only become a top player if he has a good attitude. The national team belongs to Ghanaians, and none of the national team players can match Abedi Pele's talent."

"You have the audacity to insult fans who criticise and appeal to you to release the ball early."

"The Black Stars have seen far better players than Kudus who never insulted fans who criticised them."

"If people are criticising you and you are a professional player worth your salt, you keep quiet."

"Stephen Appiah has never spoken back at Ghanaians because he is a mature player."

"Those who are advising him should counsel him well; otherwise, he won't reach his full potential," he added.