Musician Stonebwoy forever grateful to former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan for sponsoring surgery

Popular musician Stonebwoy has taken to Twitter to thank former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan for his unwavering support during a difficult period in his life.

Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Etse Satekla, recalled Asamoah Gyan's generosity seven years ago. Gyan, according to Stonebwoy, covered the cost of his surgery after he was involved in an accident.

Stonebwoy tweeted that he will be eternally grateful to Gyan, with whom he has a couple of songs, for coming through for him.

"Asamoah Gyan, you came through for me around this same time 7 years on. You decided to take my surgery cost, I'm forever grateful," Stonebwoy tweeted.

Gyan responded, surprised at how quickly time had passed.

"Oh woooow. 7 years already? I’m happy to be part of this. It’s all from the heart," Gyan replied.

Time flies but I can never forget.

Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan released Dirty Enemies four years ago, and performed the song at several shows.

Gyan is Ghana's record top scorer with 51 goals.