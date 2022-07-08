Musician turned man of God Ofori Amponsah sees Ghana winning World Cup on one condition

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Ofori Amponsah, who had a short-lived time as a prophet, has predicted Ghana to win the World Cup in Qatar.

Ofori Amponsah revealed Ghana will be successful at Qatar if they were the white jersey throughout the tournament.

Although Ghana have been drawn in a tough group alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The "Otoolege' hitmaker has strong conviction that the Black Stars will win the trophy if they wear the white jersey.

“Ghana, we should pray that Black Stars wear white jerseys when we’re in the world cup because I can see them in white and they’re excelling,” he stated on TV XYZ as quoted by oktranking.com.

Ghana could be forced to use the second jersey in case of a clash with their opponents.

However, it looks like that won't be the case in the group stages with Portugal's first jersey being red, same as South Korea. Uruguay wears a sea-blue jersey.

The Black Stars will start their 2022 World Cup with a Group H opener against Portugal.