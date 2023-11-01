Must-See Video: Mohammed Kudus scores spectacular goal Against Arsenal

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus made his mark by scoring his debut goal for West Ham United in their commanding 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

The action-packed encounter witnessed Kudus' moment of brilliance as he unleashed a powerful strike to secure West Ham's second goal.

The 23-year-old, formerly of Ajax, displayed exceptional ball control before launching the ball into the far-right corner of the net, leaving Arsenal's goalkeeper, Ramsey, with no chance.

Mohammed Kudus with an UNREAL first touch on his goal to make it 2-0 vs. Arsenal 😨 pic.twitter.com/yJ4IeGr2YT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2023

West Ham's fortunes continued to rise as Jarrod Bowen added a third goal in the 60th minute, extending their lead. However, Arsenal managed to pull one back when Martin Odegaard scored a late consolation goal.

Kudus received a well-deserved standing ovation from the West Ham faithful as he was substituted in the 88th minute, marking a memorable night for the talented midfielder.

MOHAMMED KUDUS DOUBLES THE LEAD WITH A LOVELY GOAL!!!! NAYEF AGUERD WITH A GREAT BALL OVER THE TOP FOR THE ASSIST!!!pic.twitter.com/fbGpMMlCLe — Football Report (@FootballReprt) November 1, 2023

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom