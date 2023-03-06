Mustapha Ibrahim scores debut LASK goal in thrilling win over WSG Tirol in Austria

Ghanaian forward Mustapha Ibrahim had a day to remember as he scored his first goal and provided an assist for LASK in their 3-2 away win against WSG Tirol on matchday 20 of the Austria Bundesliga.

Ibrahim opened the scoring for Lask in the 22nd minute with a well-placed right-footed finish over the Tirol goalkeeper after latching onto a long ball from Sascha Horvath. This was the forward's first goal in the league and his second start for the club.

Playing as the focal point of attack, Ibrahim was a constant menace to the Tirol defence and also recorded his first assist of the season, setting up Keito Nakamura to double Lask's lead in the 34th minute.

However, Tirol fought back and managed to level the scoreline just after half-time, with goals in the 45th and 46th minutes.

Ibrahim was eventually substituted in the 77th minute as Lask pushed for a winner, which they eventually found in the dying minutes of the game. Robert Zulj scored the decisive goal in injury time to secure a crucial three points for Lask.

The win sees Lask maintain their third position in the Austria Bundesliga table with 37 points, just one point behind second-placed Rapid Vienna.

Ibrahim's impressive performance will undoubtedly be a boost for the 22-year-old forward, who will be hoping to build on his first goal and assist as he continues to settle in.