MVV Maastricht forward Asumah Abubakar down with rib injury

Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar is set to be sidelined for some few weeks after suffering an injury in MVV Maastricht home defeat againsr Den Bosch in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

MVV Maastricht thump 3-0 in front of their teeming supporters at De Geusselt on Friday evening.

Goals from Stefano Beltrame, Sven Blummel and Rauno Sappinen condemned Ron Elsen's men to their third defeat after eight games in the Dutch second-tier league.

The Ghanaian was replaced by Dutch forward Dogan Golpek just 41 minutes on the clock with a bruised rib.

Abubakar has made featured in all 8 matches for Maastricht since joining in the summer from Willem II.