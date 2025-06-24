‘My aim is to help Kotoko win trophies immediately’ – New signing Hubert Gyau

Youngster Hubert Gyau has opened up about his ambition after joining Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Speaking in his first interview after joining the MTN FA Cup Champions, Gyau said he aims to help the club win trophies immediately.

“I’m proud to be joining Asante Kotoko. I believe this is the right place for me to develop further. My aim is to help the club win things immediately, and to use this opportunity to take another big step in my career by earning a move to a top European club one day,” Hubert Gyau said as quoted on the website of Kotoko.

The Kumasi-based club confirmed the signing of the youngster on Tuesday, June 24, through an official statement.

“Asante Kotoko are pleased to announce the signing of midfielder Hubert Gyau on a four-year deal. The 20-year-old joins from Berekum Chelsea, where he made a strong impression over the last two seasons.

“Gyau arrives as one of the hottest young talents in the Ghanaian top flight. Comfortable playing anywhere across the midfield, he brings composure, energy, and intelligence to the heart of the team,” the club statement said.