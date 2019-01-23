'My aim is to stay at Barcelona for many years' - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng wants to stay at Barcelona ‘for many years’ after signing on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Ghanaian has moved to the Camp Nou in a €1m loan deal from Sassuolo but the Catalan giants also possess an €8m option to sign the forward on a permanent basis.

“My aim is to stay here for many years,” Boateng told his introductory press conference, in quotes cited by Marca.

“I know I do not arrive as someone who will start every game but this is my motivation, to play well and make a positive impression.

“I believe I am important for the squad because I am not just a number 9, I can play in different positions and that is important for the squad.

“It is an incredible feeling to be at this club, it was sad to leave Sassuolo of course because I was very happy here but this is such an amazing opportunity, I could not say no.

“My aim was to come to Barcelona and as soon as I heard of the interest, it could not happen quickly enough.

“It is an honour to be here and a dream come true.”

Kevin could make his debut for Barcelona tonight in Copa del Rey clash against Sevilla.