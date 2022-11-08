My ambition is to play for Real Madrid or Dortmund - GoldStars’ Ibrahim Laar

Bibiani GoldStars forward Ibrahim Laar has hinted he dreams of playing for Spanish giants, Real Madrid, or Borussia Dortmund at some point in his career.

The attacker after a good campaign in the Ghana Premier League last season has started the 2022/23 season well, netting two goals in five games.

Both goals came in the win over King Faisal in the matchday five fixture as his side recorded a 2-1 win over the bottom-rocked Faisal.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in the top flight last season for Techiman Eleven Wonders.

He previously played for Naestved Boldklun in Denmark for two seasons before his return to Ghana.

“My ambition is to play for Real Madrid or join Borussia Dortmund at some point,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

“I am working towards it. I played in Denmark previously and I am working strongly to return to Europe.”

With his first two goals of the season, Laar is second-joint top scorer of the betPawa Premier League.