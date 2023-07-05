'My body is responding well' - Agyemang Badu overrules retirement

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu claims he is physically fit and ready to return to the field and has no plans to retire from the game soon.

The former Udinese midfielder is presently unattached after leaving Great Olympics in the middle of last season.

Despite not featuring for top clubs in Europe as he did in the past, he says he is willing to play in the local league or look for opportunities elsewhere.

"As a player, I understand my body. So, if I wake up tomorrow and my body isn't responding well to playing, I will retire. But for now, my body is responding quite well. I am physically fit, without any injuries,," he stated.

"My contract with Olympics has come to an end, making me a free agent. If an offer comes in and I assess it as acceptable, I will consider it. For now, I am still in the game."

Despite being open to opportunities, Agyemang Badu says he is not sure about returning to Great Olympics.

"I don't think so. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with them. However, as I speak with you, I am no longer under contract with them. But who knows? In football, never say never. But for now, I am not under contract with them."

The former Black Stars midfielder is famously remembered for scoring the final spot kick that won Ghana the U-20 World Cup against Brazil in 2009. He also featured severally for the senior national team featuring in major tournaments including the World Cup.