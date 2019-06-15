My career was affected by AFCON 2017 video - Razak Braimah confesses

Former Ghana shot-stopper Razak Braimah has finally opened up on the consequences a video he made in 2017 reacting to critics.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper posted a video on Social media insulting his critics after a game against Egypt in the Nations Cup two years ago. Ghana lost 1-0 to Egypt.

The 31-year old apologized for his actions and admitted it has negatively affected his career.

''I will take this opportunity to apologize to all Ghanaians who were offended by my offensive video. I made a mistake in responding to one fan who was so critical on me and even went to the extent of insulting my mum who is so dearly to me," he told Abusua FM.

''The issue has affected my career so much cos I would have been in camp by now. Everyone who was offended should kindly forgive me,'' he added.

Razak Braimah has been without a club since leaving the PSL side in 2018.