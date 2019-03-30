My coach criticizes me for not being selfish- Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has disclosed he gets criticized for not being selfish when he does not score goals.

Ayew's returns this season has been low, scoring just a goal in 18 appearances for Crystal Palace creating two assists.

“A striker is a striker whichever side you play. I don’t score a lot of goals but the problem is that I’m criticised by my coaches for not being selfish enough,” Jordan told Ghana Web.

“Because I like nice football, I enjoy if I score a goal, if I give a pass it’s the same way I enjoy it. I like to create, I like to score, I like to do a bit of everything.

“I know I have to do better but sometimes you’re not in the best position so you have to give it to your partner so that he scores. When you get the chance to score, you’ll definitely score.”

Jordan Ayew is looking forward to a good Nations Cup after Ghana qualified for the competition in Egypt this June.