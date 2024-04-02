My connections and experience will help Ghana, says Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is poised to utilise his extensive experience in football administration as he ventures into the realm of politics, having announced his intention to run for Member of Parliament in the Ejisu Constituency.

Nyantakyi, who led the GFA from 2005 until his resignation in the wake of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposÃ© in 2018, aims to leverage his connections and expertise gained during his sports administration tenure for the country's betterment.

Speaking to Onua TV, Nyantakyi underscored the significance of political guidance and highlighted his achievements in sports, notably guiding Ghana's Black Stars to their maiden World Cup appearance in 2006.

"Politics is the ultimate. In all we do...you need political guidance," he emphasized. "I have excelled in sports. You can’t mention three or four people who are famous in sports in Ghana without adding me. I have reached the pinnacle of my career in sports."

Nyantakyi expressed his desire to extend his leadership beyond football, stating, "Apart from Ohene Djan, no one has ever reached where I did in sports. No Ghanaian has served on the FIFA Council. I was the second person after Ohene Djan in the 1960s."

Asserting his readiness to contribute to national development through political engagement, Nyantakyi highlighted his motivation to utilize his knowledge, experience, and connections for the benefit of the country.

“I want to use the knowledge, experience, and connections that I have acquired for political influence and help the people of this country,” Nyantakyi stated, underscoring his motivation to contribute to national development through political engagement.

During his tenure as GFA president, Nyantakyi was also the owner of Wa All Stars, now known as Legon Cities. Additionally, he served as a FIFA Council Member and Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Despite resigning from all his positions in 2018 and facing legal battles to clear his name, Nyantakyi remains determined to make a significant impact in the political arena.