“My conscience was clear during my suspension” - Hadzide

Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide says he knew he was going to be exonerated during the time of his suspension from the Ministry.

Mr Hadzide was suspended by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo after he was alleged to have had a hand in the visa racketeering scandal that rocked the nation’s participation in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Addressing the national delegates’ conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Koforidua on Saturday, President Akufo-Addo cleared Mr Hadzide and spoke of the unswerving determination of the government to continue to strengthen the anti-corruption architecture.

According to Pius, he was astonished to have received a letter of suspension from the presidency. But he knew the President’s determination and commitment to crack down corruption in the country will set him free.

“I knew I will be clear off from all allegations because I didn’t do anything wrong, Mr Hadzide told Happy FM.

“I was surprised when I got the suspension. I know President Nana Akufo Addo doesn't tolerate any act of corruption, so he will get to the bottom of the allegation,” He added.

Pius Hadzide was suspended over alleged involvement in a visa scandal during the Commonwealth Games in April this year, where 60 people were deported for attempting to enter Australia – the games venue – with false identities.

In the midst of investigations, Pius Enam Hadzide has been cleared of all wrong doing as no adverse findings were found against him in the report submitted to the President of the Republic.

“I knew from day one that I will be cleared. I never doubted it. I didn’t do anything wrong and I trusted the police to do a great job which they have done,” he told Happy FM’s Odi Asempa Oware.

He also debunk claims that he is at logger heads with his boss [Isaac Asiamah] at the sports ministry.

“I heard rumors suggesting that I am not on good terms with my boss, friend and brother Hon Isaac Asiamah. There is nothing like that and I don't think anything as such will ever happen,” he said.

Mr. Hadzide also disclosed that the Sports Ministry was taking steps to deal with corruption perception in football before the Anas’ #Number12 incriminating video on corruption in football came out.

“We at the ministry were taking steps to cleanse and eradicate corruption in the sports fraternity already before the Anas’ Exposè. I am not really surprised because the perception of corruption in football was something that many have been saying.”

“I am in total support of my boss, Hon Isaac Asiamah decision to bring back sanity to our football,” he added.