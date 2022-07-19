My dad is proud of me working for Ghana- Ex-Brighton coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars Technical Advisor Chris Hughton says his father is proud and pleased to know that he is working with the Black Stars.

The Irish-Ghanaian was appointed the technical advisor of the Black Stars in March this year to help with Ghana’s World Cup qualification playoff against Nigeria.

Hughton had arrived in Ghana for the holidays and was contacted by Ghana Football Association officials to help in qualifying the team for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar later this year.

The former Brighton manager assisted the Otto Addo’s-led coaching staff in helping Ghana to qualify for the World Cup ahead of Nigeria in the playoff.

The GFA reposed confidence in the technical team by maintaining them for the upcoming World Cup.

Speaking in an interview, the former Nottingham Forest coach revealed that his dad is proud of him for the work he is doing at this stage of his career.

“I don’t need to speak too much about what playing for Ireland, as well as working with Brian Kerr as his assistant, meant to me and when the opportunity came to be associated with Ghana, where my father was from, well, I was very proud.

“My dad is not the youngest anymore, and he’s an old-school type so you don’t get so much from him, but he’s very proud too and pleased with what I’m doing, particularly at this stage of my career.”

Hughton, was born to a Ghanaian father and Irish mother and opted to play for Ireland at the international level.

He was the first black player to represent Ireland, in 1979.

The 63-year-old has worked with some top clubs in the English clubs such as Brighton, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and others.