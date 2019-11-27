My family and I have been insulted after penalty miss- Edward Sarpong

Black Meteors defender, Edward Sarpong has revealed that his penalty miss at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations against South Africa in the third place game as seen him and his family suffer some abuse.

Sarpong missed the decisive spot kick which could have qualified Ghana to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games tournament during the penalty shootout against South Africa.

The game ended 2-2 after regulation time and Ghana losing the penalty shootout by 5-3.

“I’ve been insulted massively in my area and it has even affected my family. “When my sisters go out they are verbally attacked because everyone in our area knows they are my sisters, he revealed in an interview on Adom FM.

My mum can’t go out because anytime she comes out she’s insulted and she was even scared. She asked me not to even go out again because she felt people will attack me,”.

He also apologized to Ghanaians for the penalty miss.

“I will like to plead with all Ghanaians especially those who were affected by it, I am deeply sorry. It wasn’t my intention to the miss that penalty, I was convinced I could score and become the hero of the day but God willed it different. So I beg all Ghanaians for forgiveness and I promise that this won’t happen again”