"My first injury at Ajax was my biggest career setback" – Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed that his first injury at Ajax remains the biggest setback of his career.

Kudus joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020 and made an impressive start. However, during his Champions League debut against Liverpool, he suffered a meniscus tear just minutes into the game, sidelining him for three months.

In an interview with Rising Ballers, Kudus described that moment as his lowest point. "I had just joined Ajax and was playing well. It was my debut in the Champions League against Liverpool, and ten minutes into the game, I tore my meniscus and was out for 3-4 months. It was a big blow. I had worked my whole life for that moment, so getting hit like that was hard."

Despite the setback, Kudus bounced back and later scored against Liverpool at Anfield, marking a personal redemption.

During his three-year spell at Ajax, Kudus registered 27 goals and 12 assists in 87 appearances before moving to West Ham.