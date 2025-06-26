My focus is to work hard at Asante Kotoko and earn Black Stars call-up – Zackaria Fuseini

New Asante Kotoko signing Zackaria Fuseini says his primary focus is to deliver for the Porcupine Warriors and work his way into the Black Stars.

The 27-year-old centre-back joined Kotoko from Berekum Chelsea ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, signing a three-year deal.

Fuseini, who featured in 31 matches and contributed three goals and an assist last season, brings over ten years of top-flight experience to the Kumasi-based giants.

“I’m honoured to be joining Asante Kotoko,” Fuseini said. “I believe this is the platform I’ve always hoped for to catapult my career to the next level. My focus is to win laurels with the club and to work hard for a place in the Black Stars, because I know I’m good enough.”

He added, “Some say this move is a few years late, but I don’t believe that. I’m arriving mature and experienced, and I’m ready to handle the pressure that comes with playing for such a big club.”

His prior chemistry with fellow ex-Berekum Chelsea teammatesâ€”Lord Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, and Henry Ansuâ€”could prove vital in stabilising the team’s defensive unit.