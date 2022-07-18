My Ghanaian father is pleased with my work with Black Stars - Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton has revealed that his Ghanaian father is proud and pleased with his work with the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton manager accepted to be Black Stars technical advisor in March and has so far done a good job.

Hughton, who has a Irish mother and born in England, contributed to Black Stars’ qualification to the 2022 World Cup at the expense of sworn rivals Nigeria.

“I don’t need to speak too much about what playing for Ireland, as well as working with Brian Kerr as his assistant, meant to me.

“And when the opportunity came to be associated with Ghana, where my father was from, well, I was very proud.

“My dad is not the youngest anymore, and he’s an old-school type so you don’t get so much from him, but he’s very proud too and pleased with what I’m doing, particularly at this stage of my career.”

Hughton is a former defender and played for Ireland, making 53 appearances and scoring one goal.