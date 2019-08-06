My goal is to play for Arsenal on a regular basis- Eddie Nketiah

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has reiterated his desire to be a regular member of the Arsenal team for the 2019/20 season.

The 20-year old forward has impressed in preseason, however, the arrival of Nicholas Pepe and the presence of regulars forwards Alexander Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng means the youngster will have to work hard for play time.

Despite the star studded attack at the club, Nketiah states his goal will be to break into that starting line up.

“My end goal in my career is to play for Arsenal on a regular basis,” he told the Telegraph. “I just want to work hard and see how far I can go.”

Nketiah, 20, adds he wants to improve his goal scoring ability and believes his ability to place himself in good positions will make his a fearless attacker.

“I have always tried to get into goalscoring positions. I always want to score goals. I’m a striker, I’m brave, I like to put myself in the places where the chances are going to fall.

"Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t, but I like to think most of the time they will go in if you get into the right area.

"It’s something I have developed over the years but it comes a bit naturally, being eager to do well and eager to score goals.”