'My mission is fulfilled' - Evans Adotey shares excitement after leading Medeama to first GPL title

Head coach of new Ghana Premier League champions Evans Adotey was full of joy after he successfully marched his team to a historic Ghana Premier League title triumph.

With a resounding 3-0 victory over Tamale City, the Tarkwa-based side clinched the much sought-after trophy finishing above Aduana Stars with 60 points after 34 matches.

Adotey has only been in charge in the last three months but appeared to be the right man to hand them victory having recorded many successes with the team in the past.

He indicated that his mission to win the Ghana Premier League with the Yellow and Mauves was duly accomplished and couldn't hide his excitement.

“Let me first give thanks to the Almighty God, from the rising of the sun onto its setting, I will say the Lord’s name is to be praised”

“I was brought here on a mission, it was halfway of the season and the mission was to make sure Medeama win the title, low and behold my mission is fulfilled and that’s why I’m highly excited,” he told StarTimes.

The last time a Western Region representative won the Ghana Premier League was in 1977 when Sekondi Hasaacas won the title.

Medeama will be Ghana's representative in the CAF Champions League next season after winning the Ghana Premier League.